Purdue welcomes its largest undergrad ag class since 1980

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Purdue University's College of Agriculture is filled with its largest undergraduate class in nearly 40 years.

College officials say they welcomed 2,803 undergraduate agricultural students this fall for the largest undergrad enrollment since 1980.

Purdue officials say that evolving student interests and changes in the world of agriculture have driven continued and growing interest in the college's range of programs. College of Agriculture students can choose from more than 30 majors ranging from engineering to communications.

The current undergraduate class includes 602 new freshmen, but that number doesn't include students planning to study agricultural and biological engineering who are initially enrolled in the university's First-Year Engineering program.

It also doesn't include students in the Pathway to Purdue Agriculture program who do coursework both on Purdue's campus and Ivy Tech-Lafayette.