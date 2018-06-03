Providence teachers rally outside mayor's re-election event

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — More than 150 Providence teachers have rallied outside Mayor Jorge Elorza's re-election campaign kickoff event to urge him to get back to the bargaining table to negotiate a new contract.

Sunday's gathering was outside Roger Williams Park Casino, where the Democratic mayor touted his efforts to invest in schools and neighborhoods while holding the line on taxes.

City teachers have been working with a new contract since August. They say the mayor has ignored them for the past four months while saying negotiations will move forward.

Elorza responded to the demonstration by saying there will be a time to get negotiations on track, but his focus Sunday was on his campaign.

Teachers' union members accuse Elorza of reneging on a contract agreement that included small raises.