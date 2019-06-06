Program expands computer science instruction in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Dozens of Wisconsin schools are participating in a program created by tech giant Microsoft's philanthropic arm to address a shortage of computer science professionals across the country.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that the Technology Education and Literacy in Schools program pairs educators with technology professionals to teach computer science in schools that might not have been able to offer the subject. The partnership simultaneously trains teachers in the subject so they can take over instruction in two years.

The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction says 17 teachers completed a state preparation program in computer science over the past five years. Fifty received regular licenses and 46 received emergency licenses or permits to teach computer science.

The small numbers mean some students weren't getting exposed to the subject.

