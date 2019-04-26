Preschool accused of overlooking abuse puts leader on leave

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Washington, D.C., preschool accused of ignoring signs that a teacher was sexually abusing children has put one of its leaders on leave.

News outlets report Washington Hebrew Congregation early childhood education Director Deborah "DJ" Schneider Jensen was put on paid administrative leave Monday. Jensen was named last week in a lawsuit filed by families who say the abuse happened for more than a year, despite complaints made against the teacher soon after his March 2016 hiring.

The school says it learned of allegations in August and reported them to police, who are investigating. The District attorney general and Office of the State Superintendent of Education are now investigating the school.

The teacher isn't a defendant in the lawsuit, hasn't been criminally charged and no longer works at the school.