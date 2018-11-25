Preparations under way for Connecticut's new governor

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Numerous preparations are underway for Connecticut's first new governor in eight years.

Democratic Gov.-elect Ned Lamont takes the oath of office on Jan. 9.

In the meantime, numerous documents are being packed up from outgoing Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy's administration; temporary space has been reserved at the state Capitol for Lamont; and a website has been created for jobs in the administration, volunteer opportunities or suggestions.

Malloy's commissioners have already provided Lamont with reports outlining their respective agency's priorities and future needs. And Lamont has received a transition budget from Malloy's budget director to use as a starting point for his first, two-year budget proposal.

Lamont on Tuesday will hold a policy summit, where he'll hear from advisers and the public.