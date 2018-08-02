Pope rules out death penalty in change to church teaching

















































































The Vatican said Thursday Aug. 2, 2018, that Pope Francis has changed church teaching about the death penalty, saying it can never be sanctioned because it "attacks" the inherent dignity of all humans.



Pope Francis said some from the Vatican suffered from a "pathology of power"

The first Latin American pope to never have worked in the Italian-dominated Curia before he was elected, has not shied from complaining about the gossiping, careerism and bureaucratic power intrigues that afflict the Holy See. As his reform agenda gathers steam, he seemed even more emboldened to highlight what ails the institution.

Since 2013, the Pope's harsh words have left some bishops displeased

Francis surprised an audience of cardinals and monsignors by denouncing the various "diseases" of the Curia—its "pathology of power," its "rivalry and vainglory," its "gossiping, grumbling, and backbiting," its "idolizing of superiors," its "careerism and opportunism."

He has criticized the Vatican bureaucracy

In 2014, Pope Francis criticized the Vatican bureaucracy, accusing some of lusting for power and suffering from "spiritual Alzheimer's."

He went on to list 15 sins of the Holy See's administrative apparatus, including committing "terrorism of gossip," "feeling immortal or immune" and becoming "spiritually and mentally hardened." less He has criticized the Vatican bureaucracy

In 2014, Pope Francis criticized the Vatican bureaucracy, accusing some of lusting for power and suffering from "spiritual Alzheimer's."

Pope Francis' mission to aid the poor and underprivileged

"'When the administration is fat, it's unhealthy,' The Pope said. Pope Francis wanted a leaner, more efficient Vatican administration that would be solidly 'self-sustaining.' That, he said, would free up more money for his charities."

After criticism from some child abuse victims, he vowed to confront priestly sexual abuse

"God weeps" at the sexual abuse of children, the Pope said at the start of a scripted address in the chapel at St. Charles Borromeo Seminary on September. "I commit to the careful oversight to ensure that youth are protected."

Last year, Pope Francis made a surprising statement on behalf of The Vatican for scandals that bedeviled the Church

"I would like to ask for forgiveness in the name of the church for the scandals that have happened in this last period, both in Rome and at the Vatican," the pope told assembled faithful as he opened his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square.

Before becoming Pope Francis, Cardinal Bergoglio was asked by a bishop on how to handle a sex abuse allegation

He said in a 2012 interview – when he was still a cardinal – that he was once called by a bishop asking him for advice on how to deal with an allegation of sex abuse. Cardinal Bergoglio – as he was then known – allegedly told the bishop to take away the priests' licences and begin a canonical trial that would deal with the matter internally.

On gay rights and civil unions

In 2013, Francis surprised many with conciliatory comments on homosexuality. "If someone is gay and searches for the Lord and has good will, who am I to judge?" he said.

He voices contradicting opinions

In 2014, he said the church could be open to same-sex civil unions. Simultaneously, he stressed that marriage remains between a man and a woman only.

Pope on the Economy

He has criticized growing economic inequality in the world, condemning the "idolatry of money."

"Some people continue to defend trickle-down theories which assume that economic growth, encouraged by a free market, will inevitably succeed in bringing about greater justice and inclusiveness in the world," Francis wrote. "This opinion, which has never been confirmed by the facts, expresses a crude and naive trust in the goodness of those wielding economic power and in the sacra­lized workings of the prevailing economic system." less Pope on the Economy

He has criticized growing economic inequality in the world, condemning the "idolatry of money."

Climate Change

Pope Frances tackled the issue by blaming corporations, energy companies, politicians and many others for bringing the plant to a "breaking point."

"The idea of infinite or unlimited growth, which proves so attractive to economists, financiers and experts in technology ... is based on the lie that there is an infinite supply of the earth's goods, and this leads to the planet being squeezed dry at every limit." less Climate Change

Pope Frances tackled the issue by blaming corporations, energy companies, politicians and many others for bringing the plant to a "breaking point."

Abortion can be forgiven

Last year, Pope Francis announced that as part of the Extraordinary Jubilee Year of Mercy starting in December, Catholic priests around the world would be allowed to forgive the "sin of abortion."

Condemning the use of arms

He criticized the weapons industry in June, suggesting that people who manufacture or invest in weapons cannot consider themselves Christians.

Some took issue with the pontiff on this point, noting that he relies on armed security officers to keep him safe. less Condemning the use of arms

He criticized the weapons industry in June, suggesting that people who manufacture or invest in weapons cannot consider themselves Christians.

The Pope has previously met with child abuse victims

He said he had met in private with a group of victims and pledged that "all responsible will be held accountable."

Statistics show more than more than 3,000 priests were punished for raping and molesting in past decade

The Vatican released comprehensive statistics for the first time in 2014 on how it has disciplined priests accused of raping and molesting children, saying 848 priests have been defrocked and another 2,572 given lesser sanctions over the past decade.

Pope's stance on how spanking is OK under certain conditions

"One time, I heard a father say, 'At times I have to hit my children a bit, but never in the face so as not to humiliate them,' " the Pope said. "That's great," Francis continued. "He had a sense of dignity. He should punish, do the right thing, and then move on."

British victim was dismissed from Vatican commissions for being vocal on child abuse

Peter Saunders, who was abused by two priests as a teenager, was a vocal critic of the Catholic church’s handling of clerical sex abuse has been dismissed from a Vatican commission examining the issue in a move that will fuel accusations that Pope Francis has done little to tackle pedophilia within the clergy.

“It was decided that Mr. Peter Saunders would take a leave of absence from his membership to consider how he might best support the commission’s work,” said the advisory board, officially known as the pontifical commission for the protection of minors. less British victim was dismissed from Vatican commissions for being vocal on child abuse

The Pope had welcoming words for the new cardinals in church

Pope Francis warned the new members that not even churchmen are immune from the temptation to be jealous, angry or pride, or to pursue their own self-interests, even when "cloaked in noble appearances," according to the Associated Press.

SNAP advocacy group said the Pope's apology was 'empty'

One support group for victims of clergy abuse said the pope's apology was empty unless he acted more decisively to stop clergy sex scandals. "It's more important that Francis stop abuse than that we forgive him for it," the group — the Survivors Network of Those Abused by Priests, known as SNAP — said in a statement. "But that takes courage, the courage that popes and bishops continue to lack."

VATICAN CITY (AP) —

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has decreed that the death penalty is "inadmissible" under all circumstances and the Catholic Church should campaign to abolish it, a change in church teaching that could influence Catholic politicians and judges in the U.S. and across the globe.

The change, announced Thursday, was hailed by anti-death penalty activists and scorned by Francis' frequent conservative critics, who said he had no right to change what Scripture revealed and popes have taught for centuries.

The Vatican said that Francis had amended the Catechism of the Catholic Church — the compilation of official Catholic teaching — to say that capital punishment can never be sanctioned because it constitutes an "attack" on the dignity of human beings.

Previously, the catechism said the church didn't exclude recourse to capital punishment "if this is the only possible way of effectively defending human lives against the unjust aggressor." Past popes have upheld that position, though St. John Paul II began urging an end to the practice and stressed that the guilty were just as deserving of dignity as innocents.

The new teaching says the previous policy is outdated because there are new ways to protect the common good, and the church should instead commit itself to working to end capital punishment.

"Recourse to the death penalty on the part of legitimate authority, following a fair trial, was long considered an appropriate response to the gravity of certain crimes and an acceptable, albeit extreme means of safeguarding the common good," reads the new text.

Today "there is an increasing awareness that the dignity of the person is not lost even after the commission of very serious crimes," it said, adding that society now has effective ways to detain prisoners so they aren't a threat and even provide the possibility of rehabilitation.

"Consequently, the church teaches, in the light of the Gospel, that the death penalty is inadmissible because it is an attack on the inviolability and dignity of the person and she works with determination for its abolition worldwide," reads the new text, which was approved in May but only published Thursday.

The death penalty has been abolished in most of Europe and South America, but it is still in use in the United States and in countries in Asia, Africa and the Middle East. This week Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said the death penalty could soon be reinstated in Turkey, where it was abolished in 2004 as part of its bid to join the European Union.

Within hours of Thursday's announcement, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo vowed to introduce legislation to remove the death penalty from New York state law.

Francis' new teaching is also likely to feature in the confirmation process for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, a church-going Catholic who, if confirmed, would join four other Catholic justices on the bench.

One of their former Catholic members, the late Justice Antonin Scalia, famously said that he didn't find the death penalty immoral, and that any judge who did should resign.

Sister Helen Prejean, the anti-death penalty campaigner whose ministry to a death row inmate inspired the book and film, "Dead Man Walking," said the pope's new teaching would be more acutely felt in an upcoming planned execution in Nebraska under Gov. Pete Ricketts, who Prejean called "a pro-life Catholic.".

"If we say we are for dignity of all life, that includes innocent and guilty as well," she said in a telephone interview with The Associated Press.

She said she was "high as a kite" over Francis' decision to close what she said were loopholes in previous church teaching that failed to recognize that when a prisoner is strapped to a gurney, he is rendered completely defenseless before his executioner.

"We can't claim anymore that's the only way you can defend society," she said.

Francis has long denounced the death penalty and even opposes life sentences, which he has called "hidden" death sentences.

He has also made prison ministry a mainstay of his vocation, and on nearly every foreign trip he visits inmates to offer words of solidarity and hope. He remains in touch with a group of Argentine inmates he ministered to during his years as archbishop of Buenos Aires.

In an accompanying letter explaining the change, the head of the Vatican's doctrine office, Cardinal Luis Ladaria, said the pope wasn't contradicting prior church teaching on capital punishment but was "reformulating" it to express "an authentic development of doctrine."

The Rev. Robert Gahl, a moral theologian at Rome's Pontifical Holy Cross University, agreed.

"With this new text the pope is not rejecting past teaching regarding the death penalty. He's not referring to the inherent morality or immorality of it, but to political expedience within new circumstances to emphasize the possibility of redemption for all, including the most guilty," he said.

In addition to Sister Prejean, other Catholic organizations are active in the anti-death penalty campaign, including the Sant'Egidio Community, which together with Italian authorities always lights up Rome's Colosseum whenever a country abolishes capital punishment.

In a statement Thursday, Sant'Egidio said the change served "as another push to the church and Catholics, based on the Gospel, to respect the sacredness of human life and to work at all levels and on every continent to abolish this inhuman practice."

It was precisely Francis' citation of the Gospel, however, that sparked criticism from some on the Catholic right, who cited Scripture in arguing that Francis had no authority to change what previous popes taught.

"He is in open violation of the authority recognized to him. And no Catholic has any obligation of obedience to abuse of authority," tweeted the traditionalist blog Rorate Caeli.

Some on social media questioned the timing of the announcement, given that the Vatican and the Catholic Church are under extraordinary fire over clerical sex abuse and how bishops around the world covered it up for decades. The U.S. church, in particular, is reeling from accusations that one of the most prominent U.S. cardinals, Theodore McCarrick, allegedly abused minors as well as adult seminarians.

"Coming in the midst of the sex abuse revelations, the timing is curious... and more fury is not what the Church needs at this moment," noted Raymond Arroyo, host of the Catholic broadcaster EWTN.

Francis announced his intention to change church teaching on capital punishment in October, when he marked the 25th anniversary of the catechism itself. First promulgated by St. John Paul II, it gave Catholics an easy, go-to guide for church teaching on everything from the sacraments to sex.

Amnesty International, which has long campaigned for a worldwide ban on the death penalty, welcomed the development as an "important step forward."

"Already in the past, the church had expressed its aversion to the death penalty, but with words that did not exclude ambiguities," said Riccardo Noury, Amnesty Italia spokesman. "Today they are saying it in an even clearer way."

Associated Press writer Simone Somekh contributed to this report.

Follow Nicole Winfield at www.twitter.com/nwinfield