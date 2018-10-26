Polish schools cancel LGBT tolerance day under govt pressure

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Several schools in Poland have canceled activities promoting tolerance for gays and lesbians following government pressure and threats in some places.

More than 200 schools had planned to take part in "Rainbow Friday," an anti-discrimination event that a civic rights group, the Campaign Against Homophobia, had promoted in hopes of building greater acceptance for LGBT students.

Private broadcaster TVN reported that some schools pulled out of the event following an outcry.

The education minister of Poland's conservative government, Anna Zalewska, had warned ahead of time that any principals who allowed such events to take place could face negative consequences. She also asked parents to report any such activities to authorities.

It was not immediately clear how many schools canceled their plans to participate.