Police: second juvenile arrested following school threats

WINDHAM, Conn. (AP) — Police in a Connecticut town have arrested a second juvenile for making threats against a middle school.

Willimantic Police say they've charged the unidentified juvenile with interfering with police and filing a false report. They say the juvenile claimed threats had been made against Windham Middle School but those threats were fabricated.

School officials closed the middle school and early childhood center Wednesday as a precaution. Over the weekend, another juvenile was arrested after making separate threats against the school on Instagram last week.

Meanwhile, about 30 miles west in Hartford, the Sports and Medical Science Academy was placed on lockdown for about two hours Tuesday after receiving a call claiming there was an armed gunman on the grounds. Police say that call was a hoax that originated overseas.