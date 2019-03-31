Police respond to stabbing on a Connecticut college's campus

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Police are investigating a stabbing on a Connecticut university's campus.

Hartford police say the stabbing occurred in a "dorm area" at the University of Hartford on Sunday afternoon.

The university tweeted that there is an emergency in the area of Village Quad 2, and said that "access to campus is currently closed."

No information about the victim or victims or the extent of their injuries was released.

City police did not mention any arrests.