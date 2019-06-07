Police respond to report of shooting near Maryland school

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) — Police have been dispatched to the scene of a shooting outside a Maryland elementary school.

Jennifer Donelan of the Prince George's County Police Department says officers are inside Patuxent Elementary School in Upper Marlboro in response to the shooting on Friday.

Donelan said there have been no reports of injuries. Authorities have warned residents to avoid the area of the school.

Classes at the school are scheduled to end next Friday.