Police: `Critical incident' at Molson Coors in Wisconsin

This image provided by WISN-TV, police respond to a possible shooting at the MillerCoors campus in Milwaukee on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. WISN-TV in Milwaukee reported Wednesday that a MillerCoors employee received an email about an active shooter near one of the buildings. MillerCoors public relations confirmed to WISN that there was an incident. (WISN-TV via AP) less This image provided by WISN-TV, police respond to a possible shooting at the MillerCoors campus in Milwaukee on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. WISN-TV in Milwaukee reported Wednesday that a MillerCoors employee ... more Photo: AP Photo: AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Police: `Critical incident' at Molson Coors in Wisconsin 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee police are responding to what they are calling a “critical incident” on the Molson Coors Brewing Co. campus amid reports of a possible shooting.

WISN-TV in Milwaukee reported Wednesday that a Molson Coors employee received an email about an active shooter near one of the buildings.

Molson Coors spokesman Martin Maloney said there was an “active situation” but didn't have any further details. There was a heavy police presence in the area, along with fire trucks and ambulances.

Milwaukee police asked that people stay clear of the area and that no helicopters or drones be flown over the site for “officer safety purposes.”

James Boyles told he Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that his wife, Lasonya Ragdales, works at Molson Coors in the claims department. She was texting from inside the building and told her husband that there was active shooter and she was locked in a room with a bunch of co-workers, the Journal Sentinel reported.

This story has been updated to correct the name of the company to Molson Coors Brewing Co., instead of Miller Coors.