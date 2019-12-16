Shooting wounds man, sends bullet flying into classroom

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Children at a Connecticut Catholic school escaped injury Monday morning when a bullet flew into their classroom during an outside shooting that wounded a man who was once acquitted of a murder charge, police said.

Police said the man, who had dropped off a child at the Catholic Academy of New Haven, was shot several times outside the building but is expected to survive. His name was not released. Officials said he was an acquaintance of the student's mother and a caregiver for the child.

Police also said the victim had been acquitted of a murder charge, was recently released from prison and was a suspect in “numerous” shootings.

Authorities were searching for the shooter Monday afternoon. The motive wasn't immediately clear.

Assistant Police Chief Renee Dominguez said the shooter had no regard for children and adults at the school.

“Whatever the beef is between the innocent victims and the suspects, the community was put in danger here," she said.

Dominguez added the victim will no longer be allowed to care for the child.

Eleven children were in a classroom when one of the bullets went through a window but missed everyone, police said.