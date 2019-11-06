Police conduct searches at Odenville schools

ODENVILLE, Ala. (AP) — St. Clair County school officials say students and faculty in Odenville area schools were temporarily moved to another location because of safety concerns.

Odenville police said they are conducting a "safety search" at three schools Wednesday, but they are confident there is no credible threat. The Odenville Police Department wrote on Facebook that students should be back in their classroom within the hour.

Authorities did not elaborate on what led to the searches.

The police department says it was a precaution and that all students were safe.