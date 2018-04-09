Police: Teen threatened to shoot up school

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND, Maine (AP) — Police say a 17-year-old boy is charged with threatening to shoot up Mount Desert Island High School in Maine.

Police were alerted over the weekend about threatening Snapchat sent by the teenager, who police say is a former MDI student. The threatened shooting was supposed to take place Monday.

WGME-TV reports that the teenage was taken into custody at his home in Bar Harbor, and was taken to the Mountain View Correctional Facility. His name was not released.