Police: Student had handgun, ammo stored in dorm room

SALEM, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts college student has been charged with having a gun and about 100 rounds of ammunition in his dorm room.

Police say 22-year-old Salem State University student Gabe Bergeron turned himself in at court Monday after learning campus police had charged him with carrying a dangerous weapon on school grounds.

The Salem News reports he pleaded not guilty. His attorney argued that Bergeron, of Edgartown, had a license to carry the weapon.

Prosecutors say police investigators determined Bergeron had been showing a student how to alter the handgun to hinder law enforcement efforts to link the gun to fired bullets.

Police say they found two loaded clips, ammunition and a knife, 12 ounces of marijuana and about nine stimulant pills.

___

Information from: The Salem (Mass.) News, http://www.salemnews.com