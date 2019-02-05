Police: Man shot in head outside school dies from injuries

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Police say a Connecticut man has died from his injuries sustained in a shooting outside a tractor trailer training school last month.

Police confirmed 28-year-old Eric Salters died Monday at Bridgeport Hospital, marking the third homicide in Bridgeport this year. The Connecticut Post reports Salters was a student at the school where he was shot on Jan. 26.

Authorities say it appears Salters went to his car during class and was confronted by a gunman who opened fire on him. Police say Salters was hit multiple times, including once in the head.

Police do not have any suspects in the shooting and do not have a motive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

