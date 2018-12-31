Police: Head Start director embezzled $12K in PTO funds

BROOKFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Police in Connecticut say the director of a school Head Start program embezzled nearly $13,000 from an elementary school's parent-teacher organization.

The News-Times reports that Monica Bevilacqua was charged Friday with second-degree larceny, second-degree forgery and illegal use of a credit card.

Police opened an investigation after Brookfield school officials raised concerns about the PTO's financial records.

Investigators discovered Bevilacqua, head of the Danbury Head Start program, had embezzled $12,700 by writing checks to herself while she worked as treasurer of Center Elementary School's PTO.

Police say Bevilacqua made purchases on Amazon and other services using the organization's credit card.

Brookfield Public Schools Superintendent John Barile says he's "deeply disappointed."

Bevilacqua's attorney, Gene Zingaro, says his client will pay restitution.

___

Information from: The News-Times, http://www.newstimes.com