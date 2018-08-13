Police: 3 men shot leaving graduation party

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia police say three men leaving a graduation party were shot.

WPVI-TV reports the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Sunday. Police say the victims ran back to the home that had hosted the graduation party after they were shot.

Police say a man who was shot in the chest was taken to Einstein Medical Center where he's listed in critical condition. A 21-year-old man was shot in the arm and a 19-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. They are listed in stable condition at Einstein Medical Center.

No arrests were immediately reported. An investigation continues.

