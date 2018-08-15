Police: 1 person shot outside day care in suburban Atlanta

DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — Police say one person has been shot after a gunman opened fire outside day care in suburban Atlanta.

DeKalb County Police spokeswoman told news outlets the shooting happened outside the Candy Cane Learning Center on Wednesday morning. The shooting caused a lockdown at the day care and Columbia High School, which is nearby.

The person was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition. The identity of the person shot has not been released.

No arrests have been made.