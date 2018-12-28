Poet fears for his people as China 'Sinicizes' religion

In this Sept. 28, 2018, photo, Muslim Chinese poet Cui Haoxin dons an Islamic hat in his home in the city of Jinan in the eastern province of Shandong, China. Cui is an outspoken critic of the government's policies towards Muslims at home and abroad, writing poetry and tweeting about alleged abuses against Islamic traditions. less In this Sept. 28, 2018, photo, Muslim Chinese poet Cui Haoxin dons an Islamic hat in his home in the city of Jinan in the eastern province of Shandong, China. Cui is an outspoken critic of the government's ... more Photo: Sam McNeil, AP Photo: Sam McNeil, AP Image 1 of / 9 Caption Close Poet fears for his people as China 'Sinicizes' religion 1 / 9 Back to Gallery

JINAN, China (AP) — As China ramps up its crackdown on minorities, authorities in a region populated by the country's Hui (HWAY) Muslims have issued a demolition order for a landmark mosque and ordered closed an Arabic language school.

Such persecution has so far largely targeted the largest Muslim minority group, the Uighurs (WEE'-guhrs), while the Hui have generally have been supportive of the ruling Communist Party. But there are signs that's changing.

China under President Xi Jinping (SHEE jin-PING') is tightening control over a wide spectrum of religious and political activity. In some places, a campaign to "Sinicize" religion has prompted authorities to seize Bibles, remove the halal designation from food products, demolish churches and strip mosques of loudspeakers and Islamic crescents and domes.