Perdoceo Education: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (AP) _ Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $28.2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Schaumburg, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 40 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, came to 41 cents per share.

The for-profit education company posted revenue of $176 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in October, Perdoceo Education expects its per-share earnings to range from 34 cents to 35 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.48 to $1.52 per share.

Perdoceo Education shares have declined 23% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 24% in the last 12 months.

