Pennsylvania schools struggling with bus driver shortage

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pennsylvania school districts are struggling with a shortage of bus drivers.

A decline in the number of licensed school bus drivers statewide has some districts scrambling to get students to and from school.

Mike Berk, executive director of the Pennsylvania School Bus Association, tells The Philadelphia Inquirer that the situation has gotten "progressively worse."

In the West Chester Area School District outside Philadelphia, 12 of the district's 192 routes don't have permanent drivers. Some drivers have had to double up on runs, forcing students to spend twice as much time on the bus.

One bus contractor has been offering $1,000 sign-on bonuses. Another has been paying drivers to get trained.

Statewide, the number of licensed school bus drivers has declined from 46,000 in 2013 to 44,000 last year.