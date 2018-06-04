Penn State hires Kevin Freeman as assistant basketball coach

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Penn State has hired Kevin Freeman as an assistant coach on Patrick Chambers' staff.

The Nittany Lions announced the move Monday.

Freeman spent seven years as the director of basketball administration for Connecticut men's basketball program.

"Penn State men's basketball took another step in getting better today," Chambers said. "We welcome Kevin and are excited about the impact he will have on our program. He is a proven winner as a collegiate player, professional player and as part of the staff at UConn. Kevin has built great relationships throughout the East Coast and nationally, and he understands the vision we have for Penn State basketball and the goals we have for the future."

Freeman was on UConn's staff for the 2014 NCAA championship. He's handled NCAA compliance, travel and practice schedules.

As a player, he was the Most Outstanding Player of the 1999 Big East Tournament and earned a spot on the 1999 NCAA West Regional All-Tournament team. He won the 2000 UConn Scholar Athlete of the Year award.