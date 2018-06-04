Parkland students to make bus tour to register young voters
Kelli Kennedy, Associated Press
Updated 7:37 pm, Monday, June 4, 2018
Shannon Recor leaves a graduation ceremony for Marjory Stoneman Douglas seniors on Sunday, June 3, 2018, in Sunrise, Fla. The senior class from Florida's Parkland high school where a gunman killed 17 people in February received diplomas and heard from surprise commencement speaker Jimmy Fallon, who urged graduates to move forward and "don't let anything stop you." less
Photo: Lynne Sladky, AP
People leave a graduation ceremony for Marjory Stoneman Douglas seniors, Sunday, June 3, 2018, in Sunrise, Fla. A day after graduating from high school, a group of Florida school shooting survivors has announced a multistate bus tour to "get young people educated, registered and motivated to vote." less
Photo: Lynne Sladky, AP
Graduates leave a graduation ceremony for Marjory Stoneman Douglas seniors, Sunday, June 3, 2018, in Sunrise, Fla.
Photo: Lynne Sladky, AP
Chris Grady, a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, sits at a memorial Feb. 19, 2018, in Parkland, Fla., for those slain in the Feb. 14 school shooting. Grady who had planned to join the U.S. Army before the shooting, has withdrawn his enlistment and will now work for the March for Our Lives movement. less
Photo: Gerald Herbert, AP
Pople take part in a "March For Our Lives" rally Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Parkland, Fla. A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research and MTV reveals a significant surge in the number of young people who feel politically empowered, a change that comes after a school shooting in Florida elevated the voices of high school students in American politics. less
Photo: Joe Skipper, AP
Photo: Associated Press
May 18, 2018
Santa Fe High School
Santa Fe, Texas
Killed: At least 9 people
Injured: At least 12
Shooter: Unidentified
February 14, 2018
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School
Parkland, Florida
Killed: 17
Injured: 17
Shooter: Nikolas Cruz, 19
November 5, 2017
First Baptist Church
Sutherland Springs, Texas
Killed: 26
Injured: 20
Shooter: Devin Patrick Kelley, 26
October 1, 2017
Route 91 Harvest country music festival
Las Vegas Strip
Killed: 58
Injured: 851
Shooter: Stephen Paddock, 64
June 12, 2016
Pulse nightclub
Orlando, Florida
Killed: 49
Injured: 53
Shooter: Omar Mateen, 29
October 1, 2015
Umpqua Community College
Roseburg, Oregon
Killed: 9
Injured: 9
Shooter: Chris Harper-Mercer, 26
June 18, 2015
Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church
Charleston, South Carolina
Killed: 9
Injured: 0
Shooter: Dylann Roof, 21
Photo: Richard Ellis /Getty Images
December 2, 2015
Inland Regional Center
San Bernardino, California
Killed: 14
Injured: 21
Shooters: Syed Rizwan Farook, 28; Tashfeen Malik, 27
Photo: DOUG SAUNDERS, AFP / Getty Images
November 28, 2015
Shooter: Robert L. Deer, 59
Planned Parenthood clinic
Colorado Springs, Colorado
Killed: 3
Injured: 9
Photo: David Zalubowski, STF
November 22, 2015
Bunny Friend Park
New Orleans, Louisiana
Killed: 0
Injured: 17
Shooter: Unknown
Photo: Cheryl Gerber, Getty Images
May 23, 2014
Near the University of California, Santa Barbara
Isla Vista, California
Killed: 6
Injured: 7
Shooter: Elliot Rodger, 22
Photo: David McNew, Getty Images
September 16, 2013
Washington Navy Yard
Washington, D.C.
Killed: 12
Injured: 4
Shooter: Aaron Alexis, 34
Photo: Handout, Getty Images
October 12, 2012
Salon Meritage
Seal Beach, California
Killed: 8
Injured: 1
Shooter: Scott Dekraai, 41
Photo: Jae C. Hong, Associated Press
September 28, 2012
Accent Signage Systems Co.
Minneapolis, Minnesota
Killed: 6
Injured: 2
Shooter: Andrew Engeldinger, 36
Photo: David Joles
August 5, 2012
The Sikh Temple of Wisconsin
Oak Creek, Wisconsin
Killed: 6
Injured: 3
Shooter: Wade Page, 40
Photo: Scott Olson, Getty Images
April 2, 2012
Oikos University
Oakland, California
Killed: 7
Injured: 3
Shooter: One Goh, 43
February 1, 2012
Chardon High School
Chardon, Ohio
Killed: 5
Injured: 16
Shooter: T.J. Lane, 17
December 14, 2012
Sandy Hook Elementary School
Newtown, Connecticut
Killed: 27
Injured: 1
Shooter: Adam Lanza, 20
January 8, 2011
Walmart
Tucson, Arizona
Killed: 6
Injured: 11
Shooter: Jared Loughner, 22
Photo: Matt York, STF
August 3, 2010
Hartford Distributors Co.
Manchester, Connecticut
Killed: 8
Injured: 2
Shooter: Omar Thornton, 34
Photo: Kathleen O'Rourke
November 5, 2009
Fort Hood, Texas
Killed: 13
Injured: 32
Shooter: Maj. Nadal Hasan, 39
Photo: JERRY LARA, Staff
April 3, 2009
American Civic Association
Binghamton, New York
Killed: 13
Injured: 4
Shooter: Jiverly Wong, 41
Photo: Matt Rourke, ASSOCIATED PRESS
February 14, 2008
Northern Illinois University
Dekalb, Illinois
Killed: 5
Injured: 16
Shooter: Steven Kazmierczak, 27
April 16, 2007
Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University
Blacksburg, Virginia
Killed: 32
Injured: 17
Shooter: Cho Seung-Hui
October 2, 2006
Amish schoolhouse
Bart Township, Pennsylvania
Killed: 5
Injured: 5
Shooter: Charles Roberts, 33
March 21, 2005
Red Lake High School
Red Lake Indian Reservation, Minnesota
Killed: 9
Injured: 7
Shooter: Jeffrey Weise, 16
July 8, 2003
Lockheed Martin Corp.
Meridian, Mississippi
Killed: 5
Injured: 9
Shooter: Doug Williams, 48
Photo: Getty Images
March 5, 2001
Santana High School
Santee, California
Killed: 2
Injured: 13
Shooter: Charles Williams, 15
Photo: NANCEE E. LEWIS
December 26, 2000
Lockheed Martin Corp.
Wakefield, Massachusetts
Killed: 7
Injured: 0
Shooter: Michael McDermott, 42
Photo: Pool, Getty Images
November 2, 1999
Xerox Corp.
Honolulu, Hawaii
Killed: 7
Injured: 0
Shooter: Bryan Uyesugi
Photo: Getty Images
September 15, 1999
Wedgewood Baptist Church
Fort Worth, Texas
Killed: 7
Injured: 7
Shooter: Larry Ashbrook, 47
Photo: John Chapple, Getty Images
July 29, 1999
All-Tech Investment and Momentum Securities Inc.
Atlanta, Georgia
Killed: 9
Injured: 12
Shooter: Mark Barton, 44
Photo: STEVE SCHAEFER, Getty Images
April 20, 1999
Columbine High School
Columbine, Colorado
Killed: 13
Injured: 24
Shooter: Eric Harris, 18; Dylan Klebold, 17
Photo: New York Times
March 24, 1998
Jonesboro Westside Middle School
Jonesboro Arkansas
Killed: 5
Injured: 10
Shooter: Mitchell Johnson, 13; Drew Golden, 11
Photo: Barbara Laing, Getty Images
October 16, 1991
Luby's Cafeteria
Killeen, Texas
Killed: 22
Injured: 20
Shooter: George Hennard, 35
Photo: RON HEFLIN, Associated Press
August 20, 1986
Edmond post office
Edmond, Oklahoma
Killed: 15
Injured: 6
Shooter: Patrick Sherrill
July 18, 1984
McDonald's massacre
San Ysidro, California
Killed: 23
Injured: 19
Shooter: James Huberty, 41
September 25, 1982
Wilkes-Barr shootings
Willkes-Barr and Jenkins Township, Pennsylvania
Killed: 13
Injured: 1
Shooter: George E. Banks, 40
August 1, 1966
The University of Texas at Austin
Austin, Texas
Killed: 18
Injured: 31
Shooter: Charles Whitman, 25
September 6, 1949
Camden shootings
Camden, New Jersey
Killed: 13
Injured: 3
Shooter: Howard Barton Unruh,28
A group of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students tweet out information after a news conference, Monday, June 4, 2018, in Parkland, Fla. A day after graduating from high school, the group of Florida school shooting survivors has announced a multistate bus tour to "get young people educated, registered and motivated to vote." less
Photo: Wilfredo Lee, AP
A group of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students arrive for a news conference, Monday, June 4, 2018, in Parkland, Fla. A day after graduating from high school, the group of Florida school shooting survivors has announced a multistate bus tour to "get young people educated, registered and motivated to vote." less
Photo: Wilfredo Lee, AP
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students gather for a news conference, Monday, June 4, 2018, in Parkland, Fla. A day after graduating from high school, the group of Florida school shooting survivors has announced a multistate bus tour to "get young people educated, registered and motivated to vote." less
Photo: Wilfredo Lee, AP
Cameron Kasky, center, speaks during a news conference, Monday, June 4, 2018, in Parkland, Fla. A day after graduating from high school, a group of Florida school shooting survivors has announced a multistate bus tour to "get young people educated, registered and motivated to vote." less
Photo: Wilfredo Lee, AP
Cameron Kasky, center, speaks during a news conference, Monday, June 4, 2018, in Parkland, Fla. A day after graduating from high school, a group of Florida school shooting survivors has announced a multistate bus tour to "get young people educated, registered and motivated to vote." less
Photo: Wilfredo Lee, AP
Emma Gonzalez pauses during an interview, Monday, June 4, 2018, in Parkland, Fla. A day after graduating from high school, a group of Florida school shooting survivors has announced a multistate bus tour to "get young people educated, registered and motivated to vote." less
Photo: Wilfredo Lee, AP
Matt Deitsch embraces Emma Gonzalez after a news conference, Monday, June 4, 2018, in Parkland, Fla. A day after graduating from high school, a group of Florida school shooting survivors has announced a multistate bus tour to "get young people educated, registered and motivated to vote." less
Photo: Wilfredo Lee, AP
Manuel Oliver, the father of Joaquin Oliver, one of the students killed in the Parkland shooting, applauds as a group of students arrive for a news conference, Monday, June 4, 2018, in Parkland, Fla. A day after graduating from high school, a group of Florida school shooting survivors has announced a multistate bus tour to "get young people educated, registered and motivated to vote." less
Photo: Wilfredo Lee, AP
PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) — A day after graduating, a group of Florida high school shooting survivors announced they'll spend their summer crisscrossing the country, expanding their grass-roots activism from rallies and schools walkouts to registering young voters to help accomplish their vision for stricter gun laws.
David Hogg, Emma Gonzalez, Cameron Kasky, Jaclyn Corin and about two dozen other students who have become the faces and voices of bloodshed in American classrooms stood together Monday in matching black "Road to Change" T-shirts, holding placards at a park just down the street from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School where 17 were killed on Valentine's Day.
In the months since the shooting, the students have rallied hundreds of thousands across the country to march for gun reform, including a massive turnout in Washington, D.C., in March.
But the young activists say rallies won't matter unless that energy is funneled into voting out lawmakers beholden to the National Rifle Association this November.
"This generation is the generation of students you will be reading about next in the textbooks. ... These are students who are changing the game," Kasky said. "It's not just my friends and I from Stoneman Douglas High School. We are part of something so much greater. Students from all over the country are beginning to get up, rally, move in the right direction and realize just how important it is to exercise our freedom."
He cited dismal statistics noting voter turnout in the last midterm elections was the lowest since World War II. That's why the students are planning more than 25 stops in a two-month nationwide tour hitting Iowa, Texas, California, South Carolina, Connecticut and others, targeting communities rocked by gun violence or where lawmakers supported by the NRA are running for office.
Kasky said they're focusing on the 4 million people turning 18 this year.
"Voting has so often become a chore to people; people have so often shrugged it off as something that's not important," he said.
Hogg helped organize a massive voter registration drive last week at 1,000 schools in 46 states. He and other students are advocating for tighter regulations on guns, including universal background checks and training for people who own AR-15s and similar semi-automatic rifles.
The students said they are funding the tour through donations but declined to say how much they've raised. March For Our Lives received heavy financial and publicity support from celebrities including Oprah Winfrey and George Clooney. They're also backed by a tightknit, wealthy community where parents and residents have lent them office space and professionals have also been coordinating publicity for them.
In addition to the national tour, the students are also planning a separate tour in Florida, targeting every congressional district in the Sunshine State.
"We're working straight through with very minimal breaks because we're trying to get to as many places as possible, meet as many people as possible," said Gonzalez, who graduated Sunday. "We're trying to help stop this before it comes to other places because bullets aren't picky."
Gonzalez and Corin said their favorite part of activism has been connecting one-on-one with students across the country just like them. Corin recently traveled to Kenya to speak about engaging young activists
The tour will begin June 15 in Chicago, where the Florida students will join the Peace March, led by students from St. Sabina Academy. Some of the Chicago students who spoke at the Washington rally and will join the Florida group at a few other stops, Corin said.
She said they're making calls to the student clubs and groups that held their sibling marches and walkouts across the country to encourage voter registration.
"Our school is right down the road. Our lives are completely changed forever, and we are dedicating our lives to this issue," said Corin.
Also Monday, a local task force released 100 recommendations for improving school safety, but noted it will be difficult to fund the measures, which include hiring additional school counselors, therapists and school police officers.
The Broward County task force also recommended random searches at schools, raising the heights of fences around schools, adding metal detectors and window coverings to conceal students, keeping classroom doors locked at all times and installing cameras to monitor every inch of school grounds.
"We would love to be able to put every one of these recommendations into place right now, but the reality is we don't have all the resources to do that," said Beam Furr, mayor of the Broward County Board of County Commissioners.