Oregon Gov. signs $1 billion school funding tax package

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has signed a sweeping tax package set to raise $1 billion a year for schools.

The governor says in a Tweet Thursday that "this is a big day for our kids, and their future."

Schools will be required to use the funds to decrease class size and boost student performance. Oregon has some of the largest class sizes and lowest graduation rates in the nation.

The funding will be dependent on a half a percent tax on less than 10% of all businesses in the state.

Republicans sought to block the package by refusing to show up to the Senate to vote. They ended a weeklong walkout Monday at which point the measure was swiftly approved.

It's still possible the tax package could be sent to the voters for approval under the state's referendum process.