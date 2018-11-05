Online charter school seeks to renew state charter

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine's first online charter school is seeking to renew its state charter.

The Portland Press Herald reports the state Charter School Commission will vote on Maine Connections Academy's renewal application Tuesday. If approved, the renewal could last up to 10 years.

Maine Connections Academy opened in 2014. The school serves grades seven through 12, and Principal Chad Strout says it is enrolled at a maximum capacity of 429 students.

The school receives about $4 million from the state, and it currently has a $1 million cash balance.

The school is seeking to lift its enrollment capacity and expand into two new grades as part of its renewal application. The commission will vote on those two items at a later date.

