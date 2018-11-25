Omaha college to invest $32M on expansion to train mechanics

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha community college is running out of space to train vehicle mechanics, so it's planning to invest $32.5 million into a new building on its south Omaha campus.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that Metro Community College hopes to use the 100,000-square-foot, two-story expansion for its auto technology and auto collision programs.

Al Cox is the coordinator for Metro's auto technology department. He says the auto programs have 290 students this year, which is pushing capacity.

The new building would have more classrooms, faculty offices and bays for students to work in. The facility would also feature a dealer-style automotive showroom.

The two-year college's plan must still be approved by the State Coordinating Commission for Postsecondary Education.

The proposed expansion comes as industry experts say there will soon be a great need for mechanics.

