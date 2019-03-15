Ohio board: Give teens more ways to prove skills for diploma

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The state school board is recommending that Ohio lawmakers give high school students more flexibility to earn a diploma through options not relying on standardized tests.

The latest recommendation would give students more ways to prove their skills in five categories, including math, English, and leadership and social development.

The state previously provided flexibility for the classes of 2019 and 2020 after educators warned that too many students were at risk of not meeting increased test score requirements to graduate on time.

Critics say the point of raising those requirements was ensuring graduates are prepared for college or the workforce and that creating alternative paths to graduation is a disservice to students.

The conversation about graduation requirements is expected to continue as state lawmakers consider what to do.