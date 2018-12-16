Officials try to boost college financial aid applications

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Education officials in Rhode Island say they're trying new ways to get high school students to complete their financial aid application for college.

Postsecondary Commissioner Brenda Dann-Messier said Thursday a new online dashboard shows how many Rhode Island students are completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid. She says it makes completion data accessible to everyone, to track progress.

The Board of the Rhode Island Student Loan Authority established a competition for high schools to boost completion rates. High schools with the most students applying or the most improved FAFSA completion rates will receive scholarship prizes.

Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo says the state ranked 8th nationwide for the highest percentage of students completing the FAFSA last year. She says she wants Rhode Island to be first this year.