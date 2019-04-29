NY officials issue fines, close schools in measles fight

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Officials in New York closed more schools, issued more fines and lobbied the Legislature to eliminate religious exemptions for required vaccinations as part of efforts to contain a measles outbreak.

Federal officials have reported 704 measles cases so far in the U.S. since Jan. 1. New York City and suburban Rockland County account for the majority of the cases, almost all among members of Orthodox Jewish communities.

New York City's health department said Monday it has now issued summonses to 57 people for failing to abide by an emergency order requiring the measles vaccine. If those citations are upheld at a hearing, each person could get slapped with a $1,000 fine.

Rockland County Executive Ed Day expressed support for the repeal of a state law allowing vaccine exemptions based on religious beliefs.