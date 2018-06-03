Officials: Girl, 9, used cellphone app to send school threat

HERMINIE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities allege that a 9-year-old girl used a cellphone app to transit a bomb threat to a western Pennsylvania elementary school last month.

State police in Westmoreland County said the May 26 threat against Yough's H.W. Good Elementary School was made through a popular gaming site.

Police called to investigate Tuesday identified a suspect and determined that the threat wasn't credible.

Superintendent Janet Sardon said the youngster will face disciplinary action when she returns to school in August but declined to say whether she will be suspended. Sardon said the district sent parents a letter about the incident.