OU Board of Regents approve alcohol sales at sporting events

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — University of Oklahoma officials have authorized the sale of alcoholic drinks at athletic events.

The Oklahoman reports that the OU Board of Regents authorized the move Friday after President James Gallogly recommended it to the board following a six-month trial program.

Athletic Director Joe Castiglione said profits didn't drive the decision, since the program netted less than $80,000. He said fans have wanted alcohol sales for a while but officials wanted to make sure they were prepared to guarantee fan safety first.

Gallogly said the university has established security procedures to help monitor fans' alcohol consumption.

The university has also said it's offering a free soda to those who say they are designated drivers.

