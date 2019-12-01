North Star: Alabama planetarium upgrades include a new dome

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Officials say a major project to repair the University of North Alabama Planetarium and Observatory should be complete by Jan. 1.

The TimesDaily reports the landmark dome that covers the facility has been removed so crews can repair the concrete structure that supports its weight.

Michael Gautney, assistant vice president of facilities administration and planning at UNA, says the repairs are needed because the concrete that supported the dome had cracked.

Mel Blake, the planetarium-observatory director, says there were also problems with the original dome: It leaked, so the telescope had to be covered when it rains.

Gautney says a new $33,000 dome was manufactured in Illinois. It was assembled there to make sure everything worked, then taken apart and shipped to Alabama.