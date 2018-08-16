North Kingstown schools chief named top state superintendent

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (AP) — The head of the North Kingstown Public Schools has been named Rhode Island's top superintendent.

The Providence Journal reports that Philip Auger was named the 2019 Rhode Island Superintendent of the Year on Thursday.

Auger has led the public schools in North Kingstown since 2011. Before that, he was the assistant superintendent for the school district.

While he's been at the helm in Kingstown, two of the district's elementary schools have earned "Blue Ribbon" honors.

Auger has also taught in Attleboro and served as an administrator for the Chariho Regional School District.

