North Dakota State starts new business research institute

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota State University is launching a new research institute that will focus on global innovation, trade and economic growth.

School officials announced Thursday that $30 million has been raised for the Challey Institute for Global Innovation and Growth, with a goal of collecting $50 million for up to 15 years of operation.

NDSU president Dean Bresciani says the institute will address pressing issues in the nation and especially the Midwest, where companies are reliant on international markets and face serious workforce shortages.

The initiative is named for longtime NDSU benefactors Sheila and Robert Challey, who have committed $10 million. The school has also received money from the Charles Koch Foundation and other benefactors.

The program will be administered through the NDSU College of Business.