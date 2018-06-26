No deal for insurer and University of Mississippi hospital

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi's largest hospital and largest private insurer remain on track to split Saturday.

Officials with the University of Mississippi Medical Center and Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi tell the Clarion Ledger they haven't reached an agreement.

The Medical Center in April said it would end its Blue Cross contract June 30, attempting to force the Flowood-based insurer to negotiate different terms.

Patients with Blue Cross insurance will still be treated by the medical center, and Blue Cross says it will reimburse services at the current contract's in-network rate. But Medical Center CEO Kevin Cook has said patients will have to handle their own payments. If the medical center demands more than Blue Cross pays, patients will owe the remainder.

Mississippi public and school employees' insurance won't be affected.

___

This story has been corrected to show patients will have to handle their own bill payments but will not have to file their own claims.

___

Information from: The Clarion Ledger, http://www.clarionledger.com