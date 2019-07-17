New school funding suit challenges kindergarten fees

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — A former Idaho Supreme Court justice has filed another lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of school fees.

The Post Register reports Robert Huntley filed the lawsuit against the West Ada School District in Ada County's 4th District Court on Tuesday, contending that the fees some schools charge for full-day kindergarten classes discriminate against low-income parents and violate the Idaho Constitution's requirement of a free public education. The school district has not yet filed a formal response to the lawsuit.

Most Idaho school districts offer free half-day kindergarten, but some charge tuition ranging from $250 to $300 a month for full-day kindergarten.

Huntley has filed several other lawsuits against various districts over school funding, including three over school fees that are still pending.

