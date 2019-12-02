New president appointed for Coppin State University

BALTIMORE (AP) — A new president has been appointed for Coppin State University.

The University System of Maryland announced Monday that Anthony Jenkins will succeed interim President Mickey Burnim as the president of the historically black university.

Burnim has been leading the university since former Coppin State President Maria Thompson ended her service on June 30.

Jenkins has been president of West Virginia State University since July 2016. His appointment to Coppin State is effective May 26.

Linda Gooden, who chairs the University System of Maryland’s Board of Regents, says Jenkins has demonstrated a clear track record of success at West Virginia State University.

She noted partnerships he has established with higher education institutions in Africa, Mexico and China.