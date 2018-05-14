New Virginia troopers sworn in

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — More than 50 new troopers are joining the Virginia State Police.

The department held a graduation ceremony Friday for 52 troopers who had completed a 29-week training course.

The graduates are from Virginia, Florida, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

The new troopers will report to duty assignments across Virginia where they will spend six more weeks with a field training officer.