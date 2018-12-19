New U of Nebraska program aims to develop more teachers

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The University of Nebraska has created what it calls the Teachers Scholars Academy to recruit, retain and develop a highly qualified and more diverse teaching workforce for the state.

The university says a gift from the William and Ruth Scott Family Foundation will provide full-tuition four-year scholarships plus $8,000 annually for other educational costs for 104 students: 40 at the system's Kearney and Lincoln campuses and 24 at the Omaha campus.

University officials say the number of college students in Nebraska majoring in education has fallen to 3,600 from nearly 5,400 just nine years ago. At the same time, enrollment in Nebraska's schools has risen to more than 361,000 from 334,000.

The first academy groups will begin classes next fall. The University of Nebraska Foundation plans to raise money for future academy classes.