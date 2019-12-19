New Mexico quarterback's indecent exposure charge dismissed

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The case against a New Mexico college football quarterback charged with indecent exposure has been tossed out, a Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court spokeswoman said Tuesday.

The Albuquerque Journal reported that charges against Sheriron Jones, 23, were dismissed after witnesses failed to show up for a trial. Jones was accused of showing his genitalia to a woman in a university parking structure in October.

Metropolitan Court spokeswoman Camille Baca said the University of New Mexico police officer who handled the case reported he was not ready to proceed to trial Tuesday because “witnesses in the case were not present in the courtroom.”

“The defense then asked the court to dismiss the charge with prejudice,” Baca wrote in an email. “The judge granted defense’s motion; however, the case was dismissed without prejudice, meaning the state can refile if contact is reestablished with the witnesses in the case.”

Jones, who started seven games last year when New Mexico went 3-9, lost the starting job in preseason camp to junior college transfer Brandt Hughes.

Jones played in the second half of the season opener after Hughes suffered a season-ending shoulder injury.

Jones’ attorney Román Romero said in a statement Tuesday that his client “had a tough childhood and was raised, in part, in the foster care program.” He came to UNM from Los Angeles as a “4-star recruit” and graduated over the weekend.