New Mexico final '18 high school grad rates show record jump

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Final numbers show the rate of New Mexico high school students who earned diplomas last year was the highest it has ever been.

The New Mexico Public Education Department announced Tuesday the 2018 class marked the highest graduation rate in the state's history at 73.9 percent. That's nearly a percentage point higher than the numbers announced in December under outgoing Republican Gov. Susana Martinez.

While that's still below the national average, the numbers mark a 10 percent increase since 2011 from when Martinez took office.

Public Education Secretary Karen Trujillo told reporters Tuesday that graduation gains were made because of, and in spite of, policies under Martinez. She credited students and educators for the graduation jumps.

Trujillo was appointed by Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.