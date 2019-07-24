New Mexico aims to have new ed chief before schools starts

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico is conducting a nationwide search for a new public education chief, and officials with Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's administration said Wednesday they're optimistic they will find a candidate before the start of the school year.

The search was announced Monday when Lujan Grisham abruptly fired Public Education Secretary Karen Trujillo. She was picked for the job just months earlier by the first-year governor.

Lujan Grisham expressed dissatisfaction with progress on sweeping reforms.

Trujillo says she was blindsided and disappointed that the governor's office didn't really give her a reason.

The dismissal is reverberating through the department, with chief of staff Daniel Manzano submitting his resignation Tuesday. State lawmakers also have voiced concerns.

The shake-up comes as the administration deals with court-ordered mandates and a push to roll out extended learning times for students.