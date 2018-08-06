New ISU president wants to move past polarizing predecessor

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The newly appointed leader of Southern Illinois University says he wants to heal divisions following the polarizing tenure of the school system's former president.

The Southern Illinoisan in Carbondale reports that interim President J. Kevin Dorsey sees a big task ahead of him after taking over for former President Randy Dunn, whose last day was in July.

Public trust in Dunn evaporated after a trove of internal documents revealed he had worked to design a $5.1 million reallocation of funds from Carbondale to the Edwardsville campus. He also helped craft legislation that would have separated the two campuses.

Dorsey, a former dean of SIU School of Medicine, says he does not want to lead by "fear" and instead wants to focus on the future.

___

Information from: Southern Illinoisan, http://www.southernillinoisan.com