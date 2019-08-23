New Hampshire getting $46M to expand charter schools

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire is getting a $46 million federal grant to expand charter schools.

The five-year grant will support efforts focusing on at-risk, educationally disadvantaged students.

The grant will also fund professional development for charter school staff and board members. A total of $3.3 million will be available this year.

New Hampshire was one of only three states to receive grant awards through the Education Department's Charter School Program this year.