Nebraska scientists want to install 10 seismometers

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — University of Nebraska-Lincoln scientists want to install 10 seismometers to study what geologists call an earthquake swarm in central Nebraska.

The Lincoln Journal Star says three university professors are preparing a grant application to the National Science Foundation to pay for the seismometers' installation and operation. They want to place the devices near Arnold, where about 20 mild earthquakes have been recorded since April.

The scientists want to study the source of the quakes, why they're growing in volume and intensity and whether they're natural or caused by humans.

Irina Filina is a geophysics professor at the university. She says Nebraska lacks sufficient data because there are only a few seismometers monitoring movement below the surface.

She says the scientists need a good record in order to understand the earthquakes.

