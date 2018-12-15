Nebraska school addresses racial tension with peer mediation

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska high school's staff and students are forming focus groups in an effort to reduce racial conflicts.

Lincoln Southeast High School principal Brett Toalson says he plans to use restorative justice methods to help students resolve disputes.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that this follows tensions heightened last year when Lincoln Southeast High School's student publication ran stories about President Donald Trump's first year in office. The restorative justice approach was spearheaded by a conversation between Toalson and Southeast High senior Deia Lasu.

Lasu wrote Toalson after he quoted Coretta Scott King during a morning announcement, highlighting her call for a "colorblind" society.

Lasu told the principal she saw being colorblind as a form of privilege.

They developed a collaborative relationship, held focus groups on race and created a peer mediation group.

Information from: Lincoln Journal Star, http://www.journalstar.com