National American University: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) _ National American University Holdings Inc. (NAUH) on Tuesday reported a loss of $11.3 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Rapid City, South Dakota-based company said it had a loss of 46 cents.

The for-profit education company posted revenue of $15.2 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company's shares hit 15 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $1.24.

