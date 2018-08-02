Naples, Florida neighborhood rated 'best'

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — A real estate research firm has picked a neighborhood in southwest Florida as the "best neighborhood" in the United States based on schools, crime and other factors.

ATTOM Data Solutions said Thursday that the Pine Ridge neighborhood in Naples, Florida, was the nation's best based on six criteria.

Those measurements are affordability, home price appreciation, school scores, crime rates, unemployment rates and property taxes.

Following Naples was the Westlake neighborhood in Mobile, Alabama; the Union neighborhood in San Jose, California; the Westmoreland neighborhood in Charlotte, North Carolina; and Hunters Hill neighborhood in Denver, Colorado.

ATTOM Data Solutions crunched numbers on almost 11,000 neighborhood housing markets to arrive at the rankings.