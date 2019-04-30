Nancy Pelosi to visit Massachusetts to talk about child care

BOSTON (AP) — U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is planning to visit Massachusetts to talk about child care.

The California Democrat will join members of the state's all-Democratic congressional delegation Friday to tour the Eliot-Pearson Children's School at Tufts University in Medford and learn about the school's approach to early childhood education research.

U.S. Reps. Katherine Clark, Lori Trahan and Ayanna Pressley will join Pelosi to meet with early education advocates and discuss the need for affordable child care and policies aimed at increasing child care accessibility.

House Democrats say quality, affordable child care is as important to the economy as roads and bridges.

The Eliot-Pearson Children's School serves as a demonstration facility, providing a training and observation site for new and experienced teachers and a research facility for faculty and supervised students.